KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,999 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,190,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

