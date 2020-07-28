KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,741 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 136,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 698,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $83,599,000 after purchasing an additional 463,469 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.12. 2,788,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $112.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.