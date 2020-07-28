KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 37,675 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.0% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after acquiring an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after acquiring an additional 129,034 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.16. 6,452,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,447,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

