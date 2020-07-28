KLCM Advisors Inc. Invests $212,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 4,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 44,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.60, for a total value of $653,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.60. 2,081,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,335. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

