KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $223.32. 1,522,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,753. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day moving average is $194.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,747 shares of company stock worth $5,528,960 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

