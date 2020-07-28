KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,654 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 3.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.19.

NYSE UPS traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,445,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

