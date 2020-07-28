KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (KNRRY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS: KNRRY):

7/23/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/17/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/17/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/17/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/10/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/8/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/15/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/1/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/29/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/29/2020 – KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. 5,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,713. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $31.51.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

