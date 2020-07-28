KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 92.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Shares of KNOP opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.41. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $67.82 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KNOP. ValuEngine raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

