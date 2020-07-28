Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $233,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,755 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

ARE traded up $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.18. 25,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,836. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

