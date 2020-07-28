Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 276 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,050. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.7839 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.