Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

American Tower stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.20. The stock had a trading volume of 924,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. The company has a market capitalization of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.29. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $269.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

