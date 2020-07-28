Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TM stock traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,501. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.08.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.46. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $65.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

