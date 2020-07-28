Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,700 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 207,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares in the company, valued at $58,823,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,214 shares of company stock valued at $21,181,054 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, hitting $87.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.83 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.40. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $97.82.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.54%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

