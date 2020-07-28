Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Buys 583 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,470,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $280.26. The company had a trading volume of 955,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,842. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $285.63. The stock has a market cap of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.58 and its 200 day moving average is $247.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $2,500,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,749,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,050 shares of company stock worth $26,082,208. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

