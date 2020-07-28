Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. 291,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,868,078. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47.

