Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 229.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,086,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,069,144,000 after buying an additional 212,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,959,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,906,000 after buying an additional 2,344,364 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,594,000 after buying an additional 922,387 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,056,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ASML by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,997,000 after buying an additional 462,295 shares during the period. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.05. 16,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $370.20 and its 200 day moving average is $310.23. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

