Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its position in Dollar General by 6.0% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.29. 724,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.21 and its 200 day moving average is $170.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $195.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.21.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.