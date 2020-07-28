Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $404,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 354,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,919,057. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.95 and a one year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

