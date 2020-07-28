Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $524,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. 4,786,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,986,203. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

