Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.1% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 353,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,674,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $517,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

