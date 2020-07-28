Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Has $787,000 Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,715,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,511,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,165 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,054,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $72,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,220,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,484,000 after purchasing an additional 811,890 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BofA Securities upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on CF Industries from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $58,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.