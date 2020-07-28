Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,607,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,600,000 after buying an additional 1,805,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,265,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,918,000 after buying an additional 973,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,535,000 after buying an additional 8,819,793 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,584,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,916,000 after buying an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after buying an additional 8,039,110 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.92.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.51. 60,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

