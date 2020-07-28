Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.94 Million in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.68% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 855.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

LQDH traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,703. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43.

