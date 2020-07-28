Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 452 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 252.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 748,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,281,000 after acquiring an additional 536,237 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 793,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 500,245 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony by 5,797.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 432,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,583,000 after acquiring an additional 424,959 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sony by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,582,000 after acquiring an additional 402,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 3,265.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 336,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 326,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Sony stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. 297,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,078. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $78.61.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

