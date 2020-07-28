Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $1,620,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.96. 284,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,050. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.64.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $549,352.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $562,608.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,764,380.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,005 shares of company stock worth $7,530,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.