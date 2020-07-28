Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 161,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.