Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $100,417,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $13,306,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $87.80. The company had a trading volume of 119,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,996. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

