Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Icon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Icon by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

ICLR traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.77. 4,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,514. Icon Plc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $199.83. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.47.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $620.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Icon from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

