Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 27.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 29.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform spec under weight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE KL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,845. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The firm had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.