Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,606 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,606 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,537.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 4,027,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,370,002. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.