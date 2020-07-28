Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,320,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,010,000 after buying an additional 408,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,545,640 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $809,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 52,300.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $357,994,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $785.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,185 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,753 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $837.25.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $38.48 on Tuesday, reaching $1,501.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174,888. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,214.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $813.21. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $211.00 and a 1 year high of $1,794.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $279.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

