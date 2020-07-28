Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $338,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 46.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 762,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,940,000 after purchasing an additional 241,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $26,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $8.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $985.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $282.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,074.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $912.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.56. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of -856.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,125.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $779.50.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

