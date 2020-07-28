Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Uniqure by 451.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uniqure by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Uniqure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QURE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Uniqure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. 9,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $238,036.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,002 shares of company stock worth $2,614,652. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

