Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Charter Equity upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.03. 800,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its 200-day moving average is $284.71. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total value of $18,019,155.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,576 shares of company stock worth $132,907,483. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

