LHT (LHT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $111.00

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. LHT has a market cap of $983,187.46 and approximately $111.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Alterdice. Over the last seven days, LHT has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.



About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

