Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Receives $7.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $4.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.00 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 66.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,811. The company has a market cap of $732.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $472.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

