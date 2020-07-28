LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One LikeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and $1,082.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $503.21 or 0.04576997 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00014915 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00054028 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00030717 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LIKE is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,006,374,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,552,384 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

