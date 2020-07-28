Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 1,048 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 234,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.57. 6,774,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,125,016. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

