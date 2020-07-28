Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 58,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

