Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

ACN traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $223.32. 1,522,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,753. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $225.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $250,146.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,932.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,747 shares of company stock worth $5,528,960. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

