Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 572.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,810,000 after acquiring an additional 76,420 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.11. 6,144,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,743,648. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $131.40 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.10.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

