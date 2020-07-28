Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 306 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 43.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,149,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $208.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

