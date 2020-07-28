Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.09. The company had a trading volume of 941,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,429. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.20. The stock has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

