Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Nomura boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $149.66. 191,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,832. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

