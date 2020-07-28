Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39,490 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $39,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.78. 119,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,832. The stock has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.89 and a 200 day moving average of $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.