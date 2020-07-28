Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $165.00. The stock traded as high as $149.66 and last traded at $149.66, with a volume of 191646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.