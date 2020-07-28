MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 891,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,405 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 1.34% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $306,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $357,114.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,500.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,028 shares of company stock worth $1,520,565. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

