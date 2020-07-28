ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CL King reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

MAN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.03. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

