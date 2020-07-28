Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,103,895,000 after buying an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,735,000 after buying an additional 459,438 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $308.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

