Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $46,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 470,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after acquiring an additional 356,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,849,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,895,000 after acquiring an additional 366,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,735,000 after buying an additional 459,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.55. 58,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $310.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

